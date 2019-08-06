LAS VEGAS(FOX5)--The Clark County School District rolled out a new mobile app that allows students and parents to track their bus route in real time.
The idea for the app came from a former student who dealt with bus issues while at East Career and Technical Academy.
Mayra Sandoval presented a capstone that outlined her idea for a bus tracking app before graduating in 2018. CCSD liked the idea and hired her to help build the resource for current families.
“This is going to help parents,” said CCSD transportation developer Aaron Leonard. “Without having to make a phone call, they’ll get the information that they need... it will free up our call center too.”
Here’s how it works: Once a user creates an account and enters a student’s birthday and student I.D., they will have access to their transportation information.
If there’s a change to a student’s route, the app will send an alert, according to Leonard. Users will also have access to a real-time map that shows where the bus is and what other stops the bus must make on the way to a destination.
Currently the app does not allow users to request buses if their designated bus does not show up or is late. Leonard said the district is open to suggestions from users.
“We’re trying to explore as we get feedback from parents. Especially as they use the app.”
