LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A video of two CCSD middle school students fighting one another made the rounds on social media this week.
The video is just under 30 seconds long but it’s very clear. For almost the whole video, one girl continuously punched and kicked the other girl until she was on the ground.
Parents said the girls go to Johnson Middle School but that’s not where the fight broke out.
“In a case where an incident is off campus or certainly is severe, we immediately go to law enforcement and have them investigate," said Clark County School District Spokesperson Kirsten Searer.
This is one of those cases. That’s also why Searer said she can’t talk about this specific video.
In another part of the video, a different person ran in with a phone and didn’t try to stop the fight, but just record more video.
That’s part of the problem, too.
“We strongly discourage kids from reposting video.”
Searer said bullying happens far too often.
"Most schools in the district field probably an average of at least one bullying incident a day.”
When someone reports bullying to a teacher or principal, the district is required by law to follow specific steps within a certain amount of time.
"We must interview not only the students involved but witnesses and notify the parents of the students involved - both the alleged aggressor and the victim,” said Searer.
If police are involved, their investigation comes first.
"If they decide not to pursue charges we will investigate on our own."
CCSD said it’s not just here in the valley, bullying is a nationwide problem. But local parents say CCSD isn’t doing enough.
"With all of our student discipline we've been having more conversations about how do we talk to students? Figure what's really going on in their lives, why they're displaying this type of behavior.”
And why other kids think it’s funny. At the end of the video as one girl is still on the ground, someone from behind the camera can be heard saying, “Look at the beautiful sunset in the background!” Then everyone else erupts in laughter.
Instead of standing by laughing, CCSD wants parents to talk to their kids about social media and encourage them to report bullying.
One way they can do that is through SafeVoice. It’s an app that allows anyone to anonymously report a tip. It could be about bullying but it also could be about drugs, suicide or anything that’s going on in a student’s life.
Since the beginning of the school year in August, CCSD says they’ve received close to 5,500 tips.
