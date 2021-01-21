LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a report released by the Clark County School District on Thursday, 12.1% of CCSD first-year teachers leave after their first year on the job.
Retention is a challenge not just for first-year teachers -- 14.9% of experienced teachers resigned for reasons other than retirement, according to the report compiled by Superintendent Jesus Jara's Teacher Recruitment and Retention Committee.
The report also said 2.9% of CCSD classrooms on average are left without a full-time teacher on the first day of school, affecting 12,000 students each year.
The report identified recruitment and retention as priorities that need improvement, and provided recommendations to address them. Recommendations to improve recruitment issues included closing the race disparity between teachers (42.6% White) and students, beginning teacher hiring in December and supporting principals in interviewing new teachers.
To address retention challenges, the plan proposes to hire a third party to conduct exit interviews, investing in and creating an "administrator mentoring program," and putting more learning strategists in classrooms.
The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Committee's full report is available below:
