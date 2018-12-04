LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –The Clark County School District released several recommendations to keep kids safe in the classroom. It’s part of the school’s recently formed Safety Advisory Committee.
The recommendations from CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara.
In September, Jara announced the formation of a Safety Advisory and that students could be subjected to random searches.
Last school year, the district says 13 guns were received on school campuses. This school year, 11 guns have been recovered.
The District says Nevada also had the third highest murder rate of any state in the country.
The recommendations include increasing school police staffing, creating 8 k-9 units, upgrading school infrastructure and creating a patrol unit, among others.
Jara will present these changes to the District’s board of trustees on December 5, 2018.
