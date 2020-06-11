LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials discussed the findings of a survey it issued last month which asked for feedback from stakeholders about reopening schools in Southern Nevada.
More than 94,000 people responded to the survey.
The items on the survey were developed to answer five main questions:
1) What is most important to stakeholders when considering attending school in person?
2) How strongly would stakeholders support different options for Fall 2020?
3) How important are different aspects of distance education>
4) How did CCSD’s Emergency Distance Education affect stakeholders?
5) How prepared for distance education for Fall 2020 do our stakeholders feel?
When asked about the importance of going back to a regular school day and schedule both parents and students agreed they thought it was very important.
"Most respondents support or strongly support a full-time return to the regular school day and schedule. In fact the only full time return option that was not more favored overall then blended learning or distance learning options was the year round school option," said Clark County School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.
The results were less positive when students were asked about how CCSD’s Emergency Distance Education affected them.
"These results are the hardest to bear. Most respondents indicated that academic aspects we're negatively impacted. Over half of respondents indicated that ability to learn and positive feelings about learning decreased or greatly decreased," said Larsen-Mitchell.
The district is scheduled to discuss reopening schools during its next board meeting on June 25.
