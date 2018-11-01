LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released the procedures administration will follow once the new 'Weapons Search Program' launches in schools later this month.

Superintendent Jesus Jara originally announced the implementation of program Oct. 19. On Thursday, Jara informed parents of the program's procedures in a letter sent to families.

CCSD officials announce new safety program to reduce weapons on campus Officials with the Clark County School District announced new security measures to prevent weapons on campus.

According to the procedures, only middle and high school students are subject to handheld metal detector searches. A computer program will select a school at random to be searched.

A number will also be picked. For example, if the program chooses number '3,' every third student will be searched as they enter school property, according to the district.

Students will be asked to place their belongings such as back packs, purses or binders on a table in the search area.

If the metal detector activates during the search, the students will be asked if they are in possession of any metal items. The administrator will then ask the student to remove the object such as jewelry or a belt, then re-scan the student.

The district said if an unexplained metal is detected and a physical pat down is required, the student will be searched by an administrator of the same gender.

The program also includes random classroom searches. An administrator will explain the purpose of the search to students then have them line up with their belongings into the hallway where a search area will be set up.

Students' belongings will be physically searched while an administrator conducts a metal detector scan on each student.

Administrators will keep a log of which students were searched by using their assigned student numbers.

For more information, visit the CCSD website.