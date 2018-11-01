LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released the procedures administration will follow once the new 'Weapons Search Program' launches in schools later this month.

Superintendent Jesus Jara originally announced the implementation of program Oct. 19. On Thursday, Jara informed parents of the program's procedures in a letter sent to families.

CCSD officials announce new safety program to reduce weapons on campus Officials with the Clark County School District announced new security measures to prevent weapons on campus.

According to the procedures, only middle and high school students are subject to handheld metal detector searches. A computer program will select a school at random to be searched.

A number will also be picked. For example, if the program chooses number '3,' every third student will be searched as they enter school property, according to the district.

Students will be asked to place their belongings such as back packs, purses or binders on a table in the search area.

If the metal detector activates during the search, the students will be asked if they are in possession of any metal items. The administrator will then ask the student to remove the object such as jewelry or a belt, then re-scan the student.

The district said if an unexplained metal is detected and a physical pat down is required, the student will be searched by an administrator of the same gender.

The program also includes random classroom searches. An administrator will explain the purpose of the search to students then have them line up with their belongings into the hallway where a search area will be set up.

Students' belongings will be physically searched while an administrator conducts a metal detector scan on each student.

Administrators will keep a log of which students were searched by using their assigned student numbers.

"When they're doing these searches, are the searches going to be on camera?" parent Cassie Goff asked.

Goff has three children in CCSD middle schools. She highlighted several of her red flags in CCSD's new policy.

"A lot of parents are concerned about people putting their hands on our children, and maybe not putting them in the correct places," Goff said.

Goff said she is all for keeping students safe, but she feels this new policy violates her children's privacy. She has already told her kids to say 'no' if they are randomly chosen to be searched.

"You should not be able to make changes and do what you please without consulting their parents," Goff said. "I have to be the voice for my children. Nobody else is going to be it, obviously."

FOX5 also spoke to prevention specialist, Rick Shaw, who studies school security.

"CCSD is trying to take an approach where they're saying, 'We're taking action. Don't bring a gun. We're going to catch you,'" he said.

Shaw believes this will deter students from carrying a weapon - to an extent.

"I think it could certainly help," he said. "It's the ones that are determined to do damage that I think it won't matter."

And Shaw understands where parents like Goff are coming from.

"Certainly things can go wrong with it, no doubt about it" he said. "We see it with TSA - people feel they've been touched inappropriately, their space has been violated, privacy issues, profiling issues."

On its website, CCSD details its procedures to avoid those types of issues.

But after 11 guns were found at schools this year, Shaw said security is just one part of the equation. The school district should take another look at prevention.

"How do we get involved earlier before that person even shows up at the front door with a gun?" Shaw asked.

For more information about the new Weapons Search Program, visit the CCSD website.