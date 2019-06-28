LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SafeVoice, the anonymous reporting system that's been in Nevada since January 2018, has received 6,546 tips in the state since it went live.
When the pilot program rolled out in Clark County School District for the 2018-2019 school year, officials received 4,952 tips.
"There are agents on the end of the phone, computer, monitoring those tips in real time around the clock 365 days a year," CCSD assistant superintendent Tammy Malich said.
The SafeVoice program provides students, parents, and teachers a safe place to submit tips concerning their own safety or that of others.
"It's about resources and services and support to kids, as well as keeping kids safe," Malich said.
To submit a tip through the app, select a school from a drop down menu, choose from a list of what the tip is regarding, then add a brief description.
The entire interaction is anonymous.
“I like it more because its anonymous and nobody knows who said what," CCSD student Megan Ashby said. "So if a person was feeling down you could tell SafeVoice and the person wouldn’t be mad at you for telling somebody."
Ashby was on her way to school when she saw a picture on Snapchat said there was going to be a shooter at one of the CCSD high schools this past school year.
"It was kind of like scary because you don't know if it's true or not," Ashby said. "So its always good to tell somebody. Or like get somebody to know because you don't know whats going on but you know that something’s wrong."
Ashby called her mom who advised her to report the tip through the app.
“You never know when a threat is real or when its kids playing really bad jokes,” Ashby's mom Denise Tanaka said.
Each tip submitted is looked through by a multidisciplinary team consisting of a minimum of three mental health professionals, police, administrators, and/or teachers.
"If it's a concern about a principal it also comes to NDE (NV Department of Education) as well," NDE official Christy McGill said. "And so its not just one group of people that are looking over these concerns. There are multiple groups of people."
Each tip submitted is followed through regardless of what it is.
Moving into the next school year, Governor Sisolak signed SB 89 into law which would help strengthen the app and emergency response plans in school.
"Make sure that the communication between law enforcement, schools, mental health, is really good so that we tighten that response system," McGill said.
McGill assured that with deans positions recently cut, student's safety would not be compromised.
