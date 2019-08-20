LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just hours after CCEA’s announcement of a strike date, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara met with school principals behind closed doors.
He asked principals to brainstorm and come up with a plan, in case teachers walk out.
John Anzalone, the principal at Sierra Vista High School, called Tuesday’s meeting with Dr. Jara and other school leaders, a positive one.
While Anzalone remains hopeful both sides will reach a deal before the strike date, he is preparing for the worst.
“It was the right move that he brought us all together,” Anzalone said after the meeting. “It was great step that he took to unite the principals. And if you unite the principals, you can better unite the schools.”
Anzalone walked into the meeting concerned, but walked out a lot more optimistic.
“It’s unprecedented, it’s uncharted territory,” Anzalone said about a strike. “We were able to discuss a lot of different options to avoid the strike.”
Now Anzalone plans to talk to his teachers on Wednesday. He hopes to get an idea of how many might strike.
“This is going to test our leadership because we’re going to have to make sure that we are prepared for the worst,” he said.
For him, that means making sure teachers feel supported, no matter what they decide.
“At the end of the day, we will be prepared. We’ll be ready for our students to come to campus,” he said. “We’re used to having a certain percentage of teachers out in my building, so we will have some outstanding substitute teachers that will be ready to go that day.”
Anzalone wants students to know, they will be taken care of too.
“We’ll do our best to get them into classrooms with adults,” Anzalone said. “I can’t promise that they will be an expert at that particular subject, but we will make sure to have trained, caring adults in every classroom.”
Whether a strike lasts one day, one week or longer, Anzalone said he will do whatever it takes to make sure students aren’t the ones who lose out.
“If this does happen this could end up being a little bit of a black eye on our district. And I think it could hurt morale,” he said. “I don’t care what it takes, I’ll be in the classroom, my administrators will be in the classroom. Every hand will be on deck. We’ll make sure our students are safe, number one. And our kids get the best education, number two.”
CCSD released this statement on Tuesday:
Today, Clark County School District (CCSD) school-based administrators gathered at Valley High School to discuss solutions for maintaining strong educational environments with a focus on school safety should a looming teacher strike occur. School site leaders gathered in small groups, by education level (elementary, middle and high), seeking to ensure no gaps in service delivery should a deal not be reached with the teachers union by the September 10th deadline.
CCSD leadership called today’s meeting in order to begin to prepare a comprehensive contingency plan in the unfortunate event of a strike. The framework of this plan will be constructed, in part, with the information gathered from school site leaders at today’s event. Led by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, the meeting allowed for an open discussion regarding how students would be educated and fed, in the event of a large-scale absence by teachers for an unknown duration of time. Breakout sessions were facilitated by Executive Cabinet members, covering everything from adequate substitute teacher support to massive after school and child care cancellations and possible closures. Currently, the district has a $35-million-dollar forecasted deficit for the biennium, so no additional funding is available to meet the present union demands.
“We must work together to avert a possible strike. This is not in the best interest of our children or our community of committed educators. I wanted our school site leaders to come together today so that we could put our heads together and come up with a set of traditional and non-traditional options.” Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara added. “We collectively agreed, that CCSD has some of the most qualified teachers in America, and our teachers deserve more pay, which is why the offer on the table provides a 3% raise, a step increase and an additional 4% increase towards medical benefits. With approximately $69 million on the table, a request for additional funding would only cause a greater deficit for our district, and in return our children.”
In the days ahead, the district will release more information on the plan generated from the feedback gathered at today’s meeting. In the meantime, the CCSD Human Resources office is working diligently to ensure they have an active pool of qualified substitute teachers available in case a decision is not reached. To streamline this process, all fingerprint costs associated with substitute hiring have been waived. District leadership is also requesting the support and partnership of retired teachers, local universities and other philanthropic organizations to ensure our schools are staffed properly.
For more information on applying for a position, applicants should visit ccsd.net. Continuous and relevant information will be provided to parents, staff and the community as this process continues to unfold.
