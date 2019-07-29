LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Clark County School District principals have until Tuesday to figure out how they’re going to cut thousands of dollars from their budgets.
Instead of cutting dean positions, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara told each school to cut $98 per student. How they do it is up to them.
“I don’t remember the last time I went into a school year completely confident that we would have all the money we saved and all the money we received,” said Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone.
Anzalone has been a principal for almost a decade. A decade of teaching kids on a shrinking budget.
“It’s kind of like we’re always on edge every year,” said Anzalone.
Anzalone knew he would have to make more cuts so he tried to save money last year.
“We cut back on conferences, out of state conferences. Instead of buying new text books we waited just one more year ... Maybe waited one extra year to get that new basketball or football uniforms" said Anzalone.
This year?
“We had to cut about $260,000 but really that was only a $42,000 net loss because we had the money back from the deans position,” said Anzalone.
Liberty High school principal Derek Below is no stranger to cutbacks.
“This is going into my sixth year at liberty as the principal and I believe this is the fifth time now I’ve been asked to go into my budget and make these cuts,” said Liberty High School Principal Derek Bellow.
Derek bellow said this year will be tight. He is cutting supplies to meet the district’s demands.
“We’re going to have to be very mindful of how we use for example something so common and simple as a paper towel. We don’t have anything to waste,” said Bellow.
They’re called “cuts” for a reason. It’ll also cut into cleanliness.
“Paper towels, pencils, papers, windex cleaner...When we talk about cuts that also impacts my custodial crew,” said Bellow.
Technology is a high ticket item. Some classes require students to use chrome books.
“We might have to share chrome books now,”said Below.
Anzalone and Bellow said their schools will be just fine this year, with the help of their deans. But they said they’re at the point where there’s just no more money to cut: they’re running on fumes.
“We can find the money for a brand new football stadium but we can’t find money to take care of our kids, to pay our teachers what they rightfully deserve and to pay our support staff employees who are really the heroes that nobody talks about,” said Bellow.
“I think we’re going to be really in a similar place next year so we’re not closing the books quite yet,” said Anzalone.
Both principals said teachers all across the valley are forced to bring in their own supplies, because funding just isn’t there anymore.
Anzalone and Bellow said they’re excited to see how Jara’s new funding plan helps the budget - but that won’t start for another two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.