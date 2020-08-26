LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some parents of CCSD students were worried when they heard that their child's 7th grade class was asked this week, "If you could choose how to die, how would you choose?"
One parent contacted FOX5 saying that the question was posed as part of an "get to know you" exercise as her child participated in virtual distance learning at Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli Middle School.
The school principal sent a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday saying that material used in students' virtual advisory class was "not reviewed properly."
"The presentation contained a slide with subject matter that was not conducive to the social-emotional needs of students. The teachers involved in the original creation of the content," Principal Ian Salzman said in the letter.
Salzman assured parents that the school is making changes to review the process of approving classroom materials and to prevent a similar incident moving forward.
A copy of the letter from Principal Salzman can be found here:
