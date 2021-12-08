LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elementary school principal in North Las Vegas is going above and beyond his job description to give students the learning environment they deserve amid severe staff shortages.
Principal Joseph Uy of Clark County School District's Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary is more than just a principal. Some days, he's a substitute teacher, a cafeteria worker or even a custodian.
"If I'm expecting everyone to do the teaching, and the vacuuming, and the kitchen, and this and that, then I should be able to do it myself," Uy said.
His school of roughly 600 students is currently dealing with a vacancy of 17% of its staff. As a result, wherever he's needed, he goes, and it's often during his off time.
"So it's either in the morning, or after school when there's no more kids. But a lot of times it's on Saturday," Uy said.
Now he's gaining national attention for his "all hands on deck" mentality.
"I would don the 'Ghostbusters' suit, and I would do my thing," he said laughing, referring to his vacuuming outfit. "If it means my students are coming in on Monday morning to a clean house, and my staff, the same thing, then that's what I'm gonna do."
He said he's most rewarded when he sees his behavior having an impact on his staff, and added that they too are willing to help fill gaps.
Still, Uy said dealing with these labor shortage issues is anything but easy.
"I'd be lying to you if I said it's not stressful," Uy said.
On top of his many other roles, he's trying to hire and retain.
"I'm actually looking at resumes," Uy said.
This, just like so many other administrators across the country.
But it's not just shortages inside the school that are impacting Woolley's staff.
"We're standing outside getting a sunburn just wondering when the bus is gonna show up," said special education teacher Mark Wilson.
Wilson said the bus driver shortage is causing two to three teachers, on average, to stay extra hours after school on any given day to supervise stranded students.
"They're just incredibly late. 45 minutes late sometimes," said Wilson. "We're not paid overtime for that. We just wait. We're not just gonna abandon kids so we just have to sit there and wait for parents, some of whom say, 'Look, I'm sorry, I don't get off 'til 4.'"
These efforts outside of work do not go unseen by Principal Uy.
"My staff has been great," said Uy. "I wish I could do more for them. I wish I could give more of me."
Uy's mother passed away recently from COVID-19. He credits his work ethic to both his parents, who he says "came from nothing" in the Philippines.
"It's my mom and dad. They're both passed away, and I feel like I owe it to them, out of respect, to really be the best of who I am," said Uy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.