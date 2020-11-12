LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School Board Trustees decided on Thursday to delay a vote on implementing in-person and hybrid learning.
According to school board President Lola Brooks, the current health data and recent guidance from Gov. Steve Sisolak warrants not taking action at this time.
"Given our current health data and recent guidance from the governor, Superintendent Jara & I are both recommending the board not take action on the plan at this time," Brooks said.
The Thursday school board meeting is available here:
