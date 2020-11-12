Jesus Jara, Scott Lautzenheiser

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, right, listens to Scott Lautzenheiser, forensic science teacher, while visiting Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy, one of three Clark County School District schools to be named national blue ribbon schools this year, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Pool Photo Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

 Bizuayehu Tesfaye

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School Board Trustees decided on Thursday to delay a vote on implementing in-person and hybrid learning.

According to school board President Lola Brooks, the current health data and recent guidance from Gov. Steve Sisolak warrants not taking action at this time.

"Given our current health data and recent guidance from the governor, Superintendent Jara & I are both recommending the board not take action on the plan at this time," Brooks said. 

