LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Clark County School District Police are now using K9s to search for guns on school campuses.
The four dogs were sworn in at the end of January and are now roaming school halls and protecting kids. The dogs are trained to detect blast residue, ammunition, bullet casings and gun oil.
"We've just pioneered for the department four brand new dog teams,” said CCSD K9 Officer James Harris. “We've never had K9 before and our dogs are exclusively trained to find firearms."
Officer Harris cares for K9 Ziggy, a black Labrador and youngest of the four dogs brought over from the United Kingdom. Ziggy and his fellow K9 unit will be used to randomly sweep campuses and respond to calls of a possible gun on a campus.
The addition of a CCSD Police K9 unit is in response to the number of guns brought to school campuses this school year.
“Well unfortunately we're having more guns in schools than we're used to seeing,” said Officer Harris. “So it's all about school safety, having a good environment where kids can learn, kids can feel safe, parents can feel safe."
Before the addition of the K9 unit, schools relied on other agencies for K9 responses. The K9s were not always available when the school needed them so it decided to establish its own K9 officers.
The dogs don’t search kids but are able to search around the school, cars and lockers. The dogs are also able to cut down on search time. Able to sniff dozens of lockers in a matter of minutes.
The dogs are paid for by CCSD’s general fund. Items that care for the dogs were donated. Officers say there are plans to add another four dogs and handlers to the team by the end of 2019.
