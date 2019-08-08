LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police plan on beefing up school safety procedures, including adding additional K9 units for school firearm searches.
CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said they're hoping to add additional K9 units in order to assist in random K9 searches for the upcoming school year.
"We're going to start doing random K9 sniffs with our four K9 officers that we have," Zink said. "Hopefully in the next few months we'll be adding four more K9 to that program."
Zink said the K9 units in schools are only trained to search for firearms or firearms related materials.
LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia said they're doing the same enforcement that they normally would but elevating it by partnering with other departments, including CCSDPD.
"For kids, vacation is over for them," Garcia said. "Some parents are happy but other parents are nervous or scared...we want to assure them that safety of their children is our number one priority."
