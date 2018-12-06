LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District police officer was arrested Wednesday in connection to a theft at a west Las Vegas school.
Sergeant Robert J. Griffin, 56, is accused of stealing items from Western Career and Technical Academy, located at 11945 West Charleston Boulevard. Griffin was assigned to the operations division. He has been employed with the district since Sept. 2006.
CCSD police said an investigation into the theft was launched on Monday after the school notified police of missing or stolen items.
Captain Roberto Morales said Griffin allegedly stole electronics including a camera.
Griffin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of burglary.
The district said Griffin was suspended without pay as police continue to investigate.
