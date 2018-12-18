LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School Police investigated a called-in threat to a valley high school on Tuesday afternoon.
According to CCSD police Lt. Roberto Morales, they were contacted near the end of the school day, about 1:30 p.m.
Administration at Liberty High School, near Bermuda Road and Starr Avenue, decided to evacuate the school after someone called in a threat.
The content of the threat was not immediately known.
CCSD police searched the property and could not find anything suspicious, Morales said, and the evacuation was cleared.
Police said an investigation is on-going.
