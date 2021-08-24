LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District police officer went beyond the call of duty to rescue a motorist from a burning trailer.
CCSD Officer J. Lescinsky, who patrols the Moapa Valley area, noticed a fifth-wheel trailer on fire along I-15 near exit 91 on Tuesday.
Lescinsky got the driver's attention who was towing the trailer, and the driver pulled over safely as flames rose from the bottom of the fifth wheel.
The driver unhooked the trailer from his pickup truck, while Lescinsky removed three propane tanks from the front of the trailer. While Lescinsky was attempting to extinguish the fire, he noticed a water truck in a nearby field. At the direction of the officer, the farmer drove the water cannon truck to the trailer and proceeded to extinguish the fire.
Moapa Valley Fire responded to the area and finished putting the fire out.
The owners of the RV were traveling from Florida and praised Lescinsky for his bravery and heroic efforts.
