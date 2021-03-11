LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District Police Department officer was involved in a shooting at Sandhill and Cherokee Ave. near Desert Inn Rd. Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident originated about 9 a.m. as a traffic stop involving a black Nissan. One person in the vehicle requested to speak with a supervisor during the stop. When the arriving supervisor and CCSD sergeant approached, the driver rolled up their windows and drove away, knocking the officer to the ground in the process. At that time, the officer's gun released an accidental discharge. The supervisor sustained minor injuries after the fall.
Police are investigating whether the car actually collided with the sergeant or he was trying to "retreat from the vehicle as he was driving away," police said.
The vehicle involved is still outstanding and police are asking for the driver to come forward.
This incident marks the first time in five years that CCSD police have been involved in a shooting. Authorities are reviewing body-worn camera footage from the officer involved.
CCSD and Las Vegas police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 702-799-5411.
The school in the area was placed on soft lockdown while police were on campus, but class faced no interruption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.