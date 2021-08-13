LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas parents were notified about a potential bomb threat at Foothill High School early Friday morning.
According to CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink, just before 7 a.m., Foothill received a call that several explosive devices were hidden in the school. As a result, the school was evacuated to the nearby CSN campus.
CCSD Police, Henderson police and school staff conducted a safety sweep and did not locate any suspicious items, according to Lt. Zink. Students were then escorted back to campus and classes resumed.
There will be an extra police presence on campus, Lt. Zink said.
