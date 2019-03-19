LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police are investigating a threat at Arbor View High School Tuesday morning.
CCSD police Sgt. Brian Zink said police began receiving calls regarding a racially charged threat Monday night. Due to the nature of the threat, Zink said there would be a heavier than normal police presence at the school.
Parents received this message from CCSD Tuesday morning:
Good morning. This is Kevin McPartlin, the Principal at Arbor View High School. I'm contacting you today to inform you that we are aware of a social media account that includes racial comments and possible threatening messaging. Student safety is our top priority. We are working with the CCSD and Metropolitan Police Departments to identify the source and address this situation. Please know that we do take these threats seriously and have additional measures and personnel in place at this time.
If you or your student have an information regarding these posts or the source of the social media account, please do not hesitate to bring them to Arbor View Administration.
More communications will be forthcoming as this situation is processed.
Zink said police have not yet identified a suspect in the threats.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are assisting CCSD at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.