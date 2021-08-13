LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas parents were notified about a potential bomb threat at Foothill High School early Friday morning.
Clark County School District police are actively investigating, according to Lt. Bryan Zink. Parents on social media said their children were taken to CSN campus while police investigate.
No other details were immediately available.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
