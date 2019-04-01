LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Since the start of the 2019 school year, CCSD police responded to more than 1,700 calls of threats.
“It’s gotten bad,” CCSDPD Sgt. Brian Zink said. “It’s two to three a week sometimes.”
Zink said the threats range from cyber bullying to a possible school shooting. Parents panic, police expend resources, and the school day is disrupted.
“A lot of the times it’s students who post empty threats thinking it’s a joke,” Zink said.
Zink said most campus threats circulate through social media making it easier for detectives to quickly track the person responsible through an IP address or subpoena seeking phone records.
In order to determine a threat is credible, investigators will look into the person’s history including previous acts of violence, threats made in the past, and whether the individual has brought a weapon on campus before.
Detectives also consider past behavioral issues.
“We just don’t look at the incident itself,” Zink said. “We’ll research them as much as possible. We gather as much information as we can.
Even if the threat is a hoax, in some cases, police will recommend charges.
“We look at the damage that it caused once the threat was made,” Zink said. "You look at parents, students, and staff and how it impacted them. We look at the disruption.
In mid-March, CCSDPD responded to Arbor View High School after learning of racist threats targeting black students on Instagram.
Police arrested two students and cited a third student in connection with the crime.
Police determined the threat was not credible, but recommended charges including making terroristic threats, hate crime enhancement, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats, cyber bullying, and breach of peace.
In Nevada, carrying out a terroristic threat is a category B Felony. A conviction could land someone in prison for up to 20 years.
