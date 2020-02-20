LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police say some of its officers assisted with moving President Trump's motorcade Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
"Some of our motors officers assisted with the movement of the President of the United States this evening!" Clark County School District Police Department said on Facebook.
President Trump is in Las Vegas on Thursday to deliver the keynote address at the Hope for Prisoners event at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters.
On Friday, Trump will host a "Keep America Great" rally in Las Vegas.
(1) comment
God bless our law enforcement officers.
