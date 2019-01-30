LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- School police arrested a teen near Valley High School on Wednesday afternoon after he was seen with a gun, according to police.
The 17-year-old was armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a silencer, Clark County School District Police Lt. Darnell Couthen said.
The teen was not a CCSD-enrolled student. He was arrested near Vegas Valley Drive and Eastern Avenue after he was spotted and reported by a parent.
Police said the teen was suspected of being under the influence.
Parents were alerted in a voicemail after 3 p.m. from principal Ramona Esparza that a non-student was arrested near the campus.
Esparza encouraged parents to speak with their children about guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.