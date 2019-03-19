LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police arrested two students Tuesday in connection with racially charges threats at Arbor View High School.
The teens, ages 15 and 16, created an Instagram account targeting black students at the school and using violent language, according to police.
According to police, charges against the teens include making terroristic threats with a hate crime enhancement, conspiracy to commit terroristic threats, cyber bullying and breach of peace.
CCSD police Sgt. Brian Zink said police began receiving calls regarding a the threats Monday night. Due to the nature of the threat, Zink said there was a heavier than normal police presence at the school.
Once police identified the suspects, the threat to students was deemed not credible by police.
Parents received this message from CCSD Tuesday morning:
Good morning. This is Kevin McPartlin, the Principal at Arbor View High School. I'm contacting you today to inform you that we are aware of a social media account that includes racial comments and possible threatening messaging. Student safety is our top priority. We are working with the CCSD and Metropolitan Police Departments to identify the source and address this situation. Please know that we do take these threats seriously and have additional measures and personnel in place at this time.
If you or your student have an information regarding these posts or the source of the social media account, please do not hesitate to bring them to Arbor View Administration.
More communications will be forthcoming as this situation is processed.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police assisted CCSD in the investigation at the school.
