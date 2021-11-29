LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police arrested a man who was reportedly throwing boulder at vehicles on Monday.
The department said traffic officers were working near Liberty High School when a passerby told them someone had thrown a boulder at their moving vehicle.
"Luckily she wasn't injured," police wrote on Facebook.
Police said they saw "many extra large boulders" in the road and a man "actively catapulting" the rocks at vehicles.
The man was booked on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
