LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police said a man was arrested on Thursday after bringing a firearm to an elementary school campus.
According to CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink, the incident occurred about 2 p.m. at Paul E. Culley Elementary School after a man and a woman got into an argument.
The woman called her husband, who then confronted the man and later retrieved a gun from his car, Zink said. Both left the school campus, but witnesses were able to identify the man. Officers went to his home and recovered a 9mm handgun.
Zink said the man was arrested by school police and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The man is facing a possession of a dangerous weapon on school property charge. No threats were made against the school.
"He just made a bad decision," Zink said.
