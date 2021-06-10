LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a former staff member for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor earlier this week.
According to CCSD police, officers took Andre Fleming, 28, into custody on June 9 in connection with luring a student at J. Harold Brinley Middle School during 2020-21 school year.
Fleming was fired from the district in May 2021, police said. He served as campus security monitor since April 2021.
Fleming is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of attempted luring of a child and one count of unlawful contact with a minor.
CCSD Police is asking anyone with information about the case to call (702) 799-5411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.