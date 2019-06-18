LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School Police arrested a Clark High School employee on charges of lewdness and inappropriate contact with a student.
In a release, CCSD police identified 51-year-old Sonia Garcia, an office specialist, as the employee. A warrant was filed on May 10, and she turned herself in five days later.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation in December 2018 at the school near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
Garcia resigned on May 14, police said. She had been employed since December, 2014, the release said.
Details of the investigation were not available.
Garcia was expected in court again on June 20.
