LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police arrested a valley high school custodian on multiple charges on Friday, the department said.
In a press release, Sgt. Bryan Zink said Deamonte Warren, 21, was arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct with a pupil and one count of "furnishing alcohol to a juvenile."
The investigation into Warren began May 16 after a report of inappropriate contact with a student, Zink said.
Warren was employed as a custodian at Chaparral High School since December 2015. According to school police, he was on indefinite suspension.
Warren was booked into Clark County Detention Center.
