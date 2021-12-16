LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has sent an email to parents addressing social media rumors about a threat to school districts across the country.
In an email late Thursday morning, the district said it is aware of a threat to "stop the learning environment" on Friday, Dec. 17, the last day of school for many districts nationwide. It assured parents that administration and campus police take threats seriously, and warned against allowing social media trends and threats to disrupt classrooms.
The email also encouraged parents to monitor their children's social media usage, and to adhere to the district's student code of conduct when teaching kids about social media.
The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation.
CCSD administration and CCSD Police are aware of these posts that are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning across the country.
Please know that CCSD Police and our law enforcement partners take threats seriously, however, these current social media trends are vague and mean to stop the learning environment on the last day of school Dec. 17 for many school districts across the country.
One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment, safe from distractions, for all of our students and staff. We are asking for parents to monitor their children's social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. It is not a joke. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately.
We also encourage all members of the community to report threats directly to law enforcement, rather than sharing unsubstantiated rumors through social media. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
In an emailed statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Las Vegas field office said the agency takes such threats seriously.
The FBI takes all potential threats seriously. We regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.
North Las Vegas Police provided the following statement:
The North Las Vegas Police Department ensures public safety remains a top priority while investigating any and all reported crimes or threats. We work closely with the Clark County School District Police Department to provide assistance at schools as needed.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Henderson Police did not immediately respond to FOX5's request for comment.
