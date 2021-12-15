LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two students were hospitalized in unknown condition after one of them brought a knife to school on Wednesday, CCSD officials said.
According to CCSD Police Lt. Bryan Zink, two 15-year-old male students were involved in an altercation when one of them stabbed the other at Cimarron Memorial High School.
The school was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution, but students were sent home before 11 a.m. during finals week.
In a message on behalf of principal Lori Lawson-Sarabyn, the school says there was an altercation involving two students. One of the individuals took out a knife and assaulted the other student, the letter said.
Lawson-Sarabyn said the school remained on lockdown for part of the morning as police investigated.
A full copy of the principal's letter can be read below:
This is Lori Lawson-Sarabyn, Principal at Cimarron-Memorial High School.
I want to provide an update to our families regarding a message sent to you earlier today. Two students were involved in an altercation when one took out a knife and assaulted the other student.
A CCSD staff member acted quickly and intervened, disarming the subject and called for help. CCSD Police quickly responded and handled the situation.
The school was placed on a hard lockdown out of an abundance of caution and remained on lockdown for part of the morning as police investigated.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. Parents, please remind your child to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue to an adult.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns, questions or need school assistance, please contact me at (702) 799-4400.
Thank you.
According to police, one of the students could face possible battery charges and time at a juvenile detention center. The extent of their injuries was unknown Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.