LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced Thursday that families will be eligible for field trip refunds due to coronavirus cancellations.
" I want to make it clear to you and to our community that we will certainly , I was ready to make this statement now, but now it's even easier , we will certainly cover the costs of our students and our families that have spent a significant amount of money," said Dr. Jara.
The announcement comes after Governor Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency for Nevada.
Dr. Jara added that the district is communicating with federal elected officials to refund families. He added that refunding families is really important to the district moving forward.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.