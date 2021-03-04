LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- parents and guardians from the Clark County School District are getting creative to make sure their graduating seniors aren’t forgotten amid the pandemic.
Tania Mojica heard of other parents across the country getting surprise gifts for other graduating seniors in 2020. Her eldest son is graduating from El Dorado High School this spring.
She decided to create a Facebook group called “Class of 2021 Adopt a High School Senior”. The group is meant for CCSD graduates. In two weeks, the group has already taken off with more than 400 members and growing.
"As the days go by it’s growing, because [parents] want to celebrate the senior year," Mojica said.
In the Facebook group, parents post a profile of their graduating senior, which includes a picture and some information about them. Then, another parent can comment on the post and “adopt the grad”.
“There can be so much negativity on social media. This is a shining light,” parent Marlo Hiaring said.
Hiaring has already adopted two different graduating seniors from the group.
“I’ve ordered some items online I’m gathering the snacks and maybe some movies. Just trying to dive into their world, and I plan on meeting with their mom,” Hiaring said.
Marlo's daughter Hannah, who is graduating this spring, has already gotten her adopted parent too.
"It’s about making the best that we can out of the situation,” Hannah Rosenfeld said. “If it’s giving someone something personal, at least there's something to raise your spirits."
It turns out there is another ”adopt a senior group” in Las Vegas too. A Facebook group called “CCSD Adopt-a-Senior 2021,” which already has over 200 members.
Mojica thinks her group can get up to 1000 or more students adopted, and hopes to get some local businesses on board to sponsor the effort.
"Maybe yard signs or tee shirts,” the group creator said. “Just give them that good recognition make them happy and makes them smile. Anything for the kids."
She said it’s all about not leaving behind this graduating class, and the price of the gifts doesn’t matter.
