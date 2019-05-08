LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents and students met at Chapparal High School on Wednesday to discuss racism and bullying in schools within the Clark County School District.
After two Arbor View High School students were sentenced to a juvenile justice facility for threatening to kill black students, community members focused on solutions during a small forum at Chaparral. The teenagers posted pictures of their classmates on Instagram that included the threats.
In the courtroom when the students were being sentenced, the Deputy Chief District Attorney asked, "How are we going to rehabilitate racism?"
During the meeting at Chaparral High School, CCSD officials tried to come up with a solution through education.
"We're trying to make the education about racism and bullying about what our students are dealing with in school," said one official.
