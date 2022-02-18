LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local pastor and teacher is accused of sex crimes against children. A parent said he was in the classroom as recent as last week.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help to locate 59-year-old Reynaldo Crespin. Police issued an arrest warrant for Crespin, accused of committing sex crimes against children.
Police said Crespin is a local school teacher and pastor.
Jennifer Avila said Crespin was her son's second grade teacher at Hickey Elementary school. She spoke with Crespin last week.
“The last day he was here in school I was actually with him in the classroom discussing about my son and it just takes me back to that day how I was looking at him straight in the eyes talking about my son and I just didn’t see it," Avila said.
Avila said the following day there was a substitute teacher. A few days later parents were informed a sub would be taking over. Avila said Crespin had only returned back to class for a couple weeks since winter break, and thought maybe he had gotten sick again.
“He had said he had pneumonia so when he went MIA again we thought that maybe he had gotten sick again. We weren’t sure what was going on, the sub didn’t know anything," Avila said.
Today as Avila was picking her son up from school she discovered the news about Crespin by browsing Facebook.
“I honestly started crying, I felt a punch in the stomach I cannot believe that my son was around this person," Avila said.
Avila went to the school's administration office.
“I asked to speak with the manager, the office manager and all she could say was that the CCSD was not allowing them to release any information. That’s why they weren’t contacting any parents which I think is ridiculous,” Avila said.
Avila said they had a right to know.
"We had a right to come up to our children and ask them if he had attempted anything against them. What if he tried touching them? What if he tried something with our children? We wouldn’t know," Avila said.
By Friday evening Avila said no emails were sent out about this.
“No one told us anything we had to figure this out on our own. It’s ridiculous. I just don’t understand how CCSD has time to send emails about positive COVID cases you know. For me that’s dumb compared to this issue," Avila said.
She asked her son if he noticed anything unusual about his teacher.
“He said he was never inappropriate with him, he never noticed anything with any other students. But at the same time I think it’s really important for the rest of the parents to ask their child," Avila said.
The Clark County School District would only confirm that someone with same name as Reynaldo Crespin worked as an elementary school teacher at Hickey Elementary. CCSD said that same person was hired in July 2016 and left the district in February 2022.
