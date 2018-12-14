LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District reported the final graduation rate for the Class of 2018 was a record high of 85.22 percent, up two percentage points from 2017.
Since 2011, the graduation rate in Clark County has risen by almost 26 percentage points, CCSD said in a statement. The Class of 2018 was also the largest graduating class for Clark County with 21,129 graduates.
"This is a huge achievement by all teachers, support professionals and administrators from elementary to high school who have worked together to make CCSD #1 For Kids," CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.
CCSD said 12 high schools within the district had a graduation rate over 98 percent and nine school that achieved a graduation rate of 100 percent.
The schools include:
- Advanced Technologies Academy
- College of Southern Nevada East, West and South campuses
- Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
- East, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest Career and Technical Academies
- Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
- West Preparatory Institute School for Academic Excellence at Charles I. West
According to school district officials, 11 schools posted year-over-year gains in a graduation rate of five percent or greater:
- Burk Horizon/Southwest Sunset High School
- Bonanza High School
- Cowan Sunset Southeast High School
- Desert Oasis High School
- Desert Pines High School
- Desert Rose High School
- Global Community High School at Morris Hall
- Morris Sunset East High School
- Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD
- Spring Valley High School
"Yet again, CCSD has set an all-time high graduation rate and that is cause for celebration," CCSD Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright said. "I am so proud of the extraordinary work happening in our schools daily, and the graduation rate is evidence of the hard work and dedication of all educators throughout CCSD."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.