LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with the Clark County School District announced new security measures to prevent weapons on campus.
According to a statement from CCSD, the new measures will include students being searched at random at local middle and high schools. School police officers are expected to be on campus several times a week while schools administrators and staff conduct the searches using hand-held metal detectors.
“I promised this community several weeks ago that I would take action, and this is one step we can take to ensure our students will be more safe tomorrow than they are today,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said at a press conference Friday. “No school system can fix a problem that exists nationally. It requires the attention of our entire community.”
A computer program will choose the schools and classrooms to ensure the searches are random, CCSD said. The searches will happen as students enter campus or in classrooms. According to the district, the randomization will help prevent profiling and make students aware they could be searched at any time.
CCSD said measures have also been created to help with a student's privacy if further screening is needed. A staff member who is the same gender as the student "will conduct a search in a respectful manner," with only a teacher, a witness and a student present.
The new search procedures are "a reminder to students and the community that weapons will not be tolerated on campus," according to the district. CCSD Police Chief James Ketsaa added the school district needed the support of the community to improve school safety.
Other safety measures are also being developed, CCSD said. Superintendent Jara has been working with a group of school principals, police officers and community leaders to present additional safety recommendations to the Board of School Trustees by Dec. 1.
