LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flag football is kicking off in middle schools across Las Vegas and Clark County School District.
One of the schools offering the sport is Jerome Mack Middle School.
Gabriel Minge coaches flag football at Jerome Mack. He said the program keeps kids active and safe in their communities.
"We are try to incorporate what they can learn as a team," Minge said. "They are starting with their mindset first, how to become a better person through their integrity and their character. The rest will just follow."
In addition to flag football, CCSD is offering soccer and basketball for middle school students.
