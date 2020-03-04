LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Tuesday announced that it would offer loans to employees who have been impacted by the underpayments caused by the district's new payroll system.
The district says that the one-time, interest-free financial assistance is not a replacement of the payroll that is owed to employees, but is designed to provide temporary assistance for employees with potential financial challenges.
CCSD says it is also working with Clark County Social Services and other non-profits to establish a network of support for employees who need assistance with food, past-due rent, housing and other services, according to a memo issued to staff.
The district also noted that it is finalizing details with utility companies for CCSD-employee assistance, which may include elimination of late fees and assurance of continued service.
Employees who are verified as impacted and select to participate in the financial assistance option should contact the payroll approvers at their assigned location to begin the process. Substitute employees should contact Substitute Compensation in Human Resources (Flamingo location).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.