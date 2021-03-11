LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District nurses shared insight into current working conditions as more students return to in person learning.
Nearly a dozen school district nurses gathered inside the Las Vegas Academy theater during Thursday's CCSD board meeting to share insight regarding current working conditions.
Several nurses showed support by holding signs, while others discussed the turnover rate throughout the year.
According to nurses who spoke during public comment, the district has about 10 nurses that serve more than 22,000 students.
One nurse described working through the pandemic to make sure staff, students and parents felt safe.
“A once in a century pandemic, a once in a lifetime pandemic, CCSD school nurses have been working non-stop to make sure that students and staff, parents and each other are cared for educated and supported despite the distancing and education,”
For some nurses working in the school system has deeper meaning.
“School nursing in not my job. School nursing in my career. School nursing in my passion. What do school nurses do? We care. Thank you.”
Nurses shared that CCSD and CCEA agreed on a one-time stipend that is paid out quarterly over a course of a year.
Students in grades sixth, ninth and 12 are scheduled to return to in person learning within the next week to begin hybrid learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.