LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Problems with the Clark County School District’s new payroll system, Human Capital Management, is affecting district bus drivers in addition to teachers.
“It’s sort of like Microsoft; they put the software out there before it’s ready to be used,” school bus driver Dave Munroe said.
Several other bus drivers also said they were overpaid this month by hundreds of dollars.
“I myself was overpaid by 52 and a half hours,” Munroe said.
At his pay rate, that equals about $890, but drivers who earn more by the hour were mistakenly overpaid even more.
“It seems strange to me that they didn’t test the system before they put it into actual use, but that’s what they did,” Munroe said. “It was presented as there was no option, we had to come in and sign the paperwork.”
In order to remedy the situation, drivers say the district will remove the extra pay from their paychecks.
“We were told last week that we had to come in and sign paperwork releasing the school district, giving them permission to take that money that they overpaid us out of our next paycheck,” Munroe said.
We are continuing to work through issues we have experienced as CCSD transitions to a new HCM system. This has caused some of our employees to be inconvenienced & I truly understand your frustration. The goal of HCM is to simplify our procedures, we will continue working on this.— Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) January 28, 2020
Last week, several teachers came forward to voice their frustrations when they learned they would not be paid for overtime they worked in December.
“It’s very frustrating. We basically worked for free for a month. We did our part, our due diligence part of the contract and the school district is not doing theirs,” Chad Dobar said, a physical education teacher at South Academic Center.
The following is a statement from the CCSD communications team:
As we transition to the new HCM system, there have been some implementation challenges. We have reviewed concerns from our different employee groups related to paychecks, vacation and holiday time. We are moving diligently to resolve these issues and make sure our employees are paid accordingly. This is a number one priority for the HCM, payroll, and finance teams. Additional payments will be made as needed.
“I know of other teachers that teach more hours than I do, their paychecks are short significantly more and that paycheck is going to put them in a big bind,” Dobar said.
Dobar says he knows of at least 20 teachers with the same problem, but district officials did not answer a list of specific questions including how many teachers were affected, how much overtime pay was withheld and when the teachers would be paid.
“What upsets me is the school district knew it wasn’t working quite properly but decided to roll it out anyway … I do know the school district could cut hard checks for everybody but chooses not to," Dobar said.
He said paychecks are not the only thing that is being affected by the glitch.
"If you don't really follow the new system and go in a play with it, it's going to really mess with your pay and your dependents and possibly even your life insurance if you don't go change your beneficiaries," Dobar said.
Teachers are being told by district officials that overtime paychecks for hours worked in December will be paid next month.
