LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District informed parents and employees that schools in Moapa Valley presented COVID-19 cases or symptoms.
According to a notice, COVID-19 symptoms or positive cases were announced at Moapa Valley High School, W. Mack Lyon Middle School and Grant Bowler Elementary School.
At Moapa Valley High School, principal Hal Mortensen confirmed that a person on campus tested positive for the virus. In a letter to parents and staff Mr. Mortensen said the identity of the infected person can not be released, but the school district is working with the Southern Nevada Health District to preform contract tracing.
W. Mack Lyon Middle School released a similar notice to families, but confirmed that people on campus experienced symptoms of COVID-19. The school's principal, Kenneth Paul added that the individuals showing symptoms were recently in close contact to someone who tested positive. A number of people have been asked to self quarantine.
Grant Bowler Elementary principal, Shawna Jessen confirmed that people on campus showed symptoms of COVID-19 after being in contact with someone who tested positive. The school will begin a full-time distance education model beginning Oct. 16. Families will be contacted once the school's hybrid model can safely resume.
