LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child riding a bicycle was hit by Clark County School District maintenance vehicle Tuesday morning near Anthony Saville Middle School.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20. at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive. The CCSD maintenance vehicle was making a right turn on West Grand Teton Drive from Jones Boulevard when it struck the child, who was riding a bike in the crosswalk.
The child was awake and breathing following the crash, according to police. The child sustained minor injuries, but was transported to UMC Trauma as a precaution.
Officers were still on scene investigating as of 9:45 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
