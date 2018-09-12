LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Less than 24 hours after a Canyon Springs High School student was shot and killed on school grounds, CCSD police dealt with another gun problem down the street, at Desert Rose High School.
CCSD Lt. Roberto Morales said that around this time last year, school police had confiscated two guns.
One month into the school year school police have confiscated and dealt with seven gun-related issues on CCSD school campuses.
“I ask this entire community to help us,” CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said. “This is a community issue for our children.”
Superintendent Jara led a press conference Wednesday afternoon where he announced the formation of an advisory board to help solve the issue of guns on school grounds. He said he’s open to considering all options, including metal detectors to help.
School officials also urged students and parents to use Safe Voice — the anonymous reporting app.
Several students have said they were afraid to report things, not wanting to be labeled as a snitch.
“Am I next, am I gonna be the one you know getting jumped at school, getting into fights?” Evelyn Aguayo, a Canyon Springs High School student said. “I feel like some of us are scared to voice what we think or what we see because of the consequences again. Nobody wants to get beat up.”
To learn more about Safe Voice click here.
