LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said Tuesday that school administrators will take up the responsibilities of school deans following the elimination of the position.
Jara made the statement one day after announcing 170 school dean positions will be eliminated in order to balance the districts budget.
“When you look at assistant principals and there are other administrators in the school as well, and that’s where we need to look,” he said.
The primary responsibility of a dean is school safety. They also supervise dozens of teachers and staff. At the high school level, deans oversee athletic events and other after school activities.
Jara said in addition to placing dean responsibilities on school administrators, state dollars would be made available to ensure school safety does not suffer without a school dean on campus.
“We can’t continue to do the same thing and expect our children to be in school, so what we are looking at, what are the safety dollars that are coming in and what interventions and what resources we could put into our schools to make sure that we maintain not only a safe learning environment but then also provide some safety interventions for our children,” Jara said.
A current middle school dean who spoke to FOX5 on the condition of anonymity said maintaining the level of school safety without a dean will not be easy or practical.
“I do think schools will be less safe, I mean you’ve got one or two people whose sole job is to focus on school safety and they are no longer there is no question that it will be less safe,” she said.
Jara said he hopes to learn more about how much money the state will provide for school safety by Thursday.
