LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mission High School in Las Vegas is the only publicly-funded recovery high school in the country.
Mission is a secondary school designed for high school students who are also battling addiction.
On Tuesday, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara met with staff and students as they shared their stories of recovery. The school focuses on supporting its student's social lives while also excelling in the classroom.
Jara said it's critical to reinforce the importance of not letting your past define your future.
"What I see in all of them is how they found this family around them, that they were missing somewhere and now they want to give back. And that is the power of our kids," Jara said. "Whatever I go through, is nothing compared to what our kids are going through. And it just give me the encouragement to get up every single morning to do more."
Jara also said these conversations are important to have as mental health has been a huge concern for parents and educators over the last year and a half.
