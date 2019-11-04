LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced a plan to keep more kids in school and clamp down on chronic absenteeism.
The pilot program focuses on 15 schools with the highest rates of students missing school. The following strategies are expected to be implemented at those schools only:
- schools will monitor attendance data weekly
- CCSD attendance officers will visit students' homes
- attendance notices mailed home
- robo-calls and text messages will be sent after every absence
A CCSD spokesperson said it hopes to reduce 2018-2019 chronic absenteeism rates of 20.7% to 16% by 2024.
CCSD's absenteeism rate is higher than Nevada's average of 19%.
District officials said they want to encourage parents to better their child's education, rather than focus on the legal and disciplinary consequences of missing school.
"Even on the message on the letter that goes home -- it's very positive. It's more of a positive approach to say to parents, 'Come into school, we can help you,'" CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said.
"A lot of it could be the parent's fault, so maybe they need to reach out to the parents, see if there's more help they can help with, to get their kids to school, " said parent Ashley Lemmons.
