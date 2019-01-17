LAS VEGAS -- Virtual expulsion: Instead of suspending students, CCSD wants to implement virtual expulsion.
It’s one of the creative ways the school district plans to keep troubled kids in school.
Students who are too dangerous to stay in the classroom take online courses from home. During that time, counselors and social workers also check in on the students and their families.
“There’s no evidence that exclusionary practices, punitive measures or zero tolerance works at changing behavior,” CCSD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tammy Malich said.
A year ago, if you asked Christian Ward if he’d graduate, he would’ve said no.
“I didn’t care about school,” he said. “I wasn’t open at first. I didn’t want the help. I didn’t want to seem like I was helpless.”
In 2015, his brother died. Christian started skipping school. His grades dropped. Then last year, he found help in an unlikely mentor: his high school janitor. Now Christian is set to graduate this year. He plans to go to college then join the police academy.
“The more you put kids out of class, the less they’re going to learn,” Dr. Malich said. “The wider the gap is going to be.”
CCSD said Christian is proof of what can happen if students aren’t immediately expelled.
“How do we better serve kids, keep campuses safe, protect adults and all children, but also not be so quick to send students home,” Dr. Malich said.
The answer: virtual expulsion.
“We will continue to educate kids in a virtual setting,” she said. “We will have social workers and behavior specialists go to the home, work with the family.”
Community partners said kicking students out of school only encourages them to go down the wrong path.
“Hopefully we get them back in the classroom and not into the community where it’s more dangerous and they have more temptations to get in trouble,” Nicholas Mathews said. Mathews is part of the Las Vegas My Brother’s Keepers Alliance.
Right now it’s just a pilot program with a handful of students. But school leaders hope this will be the answer to changing behavior and ending violence at school and on the streets.
“It’s hard for people who have shut their eyes to the violence before,” Mathews said. “I think it’s becoming more difficult for them to turn a blind eye.”
“When significant violence happens in the community we lose two kids minimally,” Dr. Malich said. “We lose the kiddo whose life was taken. We also lose the kiddo who is now being raised in the prison yard.”
Dr. Malich said by the end of the year, each school will be trained to better spot the signs of troubled students and implement some of the new disciplinary methods.
